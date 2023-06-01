N.K. space launch misuse of technology in undermining int'l order: Seoul diplomat
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- A senior Seoul diplomat has called North Korea's recent space launch a major case of Pyongyang misusing technology in violating global norms and undermining international order, according to the foreign ministry Thursday.
The remarks by Park Yong-min, Seoul's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, were made at a joint conference on security involving new technology, co-hosted by the ministry and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), held in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday.
Park also stressed that the North's failed attempt at launching a purported military spy satellite Wednesday was "in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" on Pyongyang.
The deputy foreign minister also held a separate meeting with OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid and praised the organization's efforts in trying to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.
With the membership of 57 states in Europe, North America and Asia, the OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization with mandates to deal with arms control, human rights and other issues.
South Korea has been participating in the OSCE as an Asian partner for cooperation since 1994.
