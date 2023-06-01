Online shopping up 6 pct in April on high demand for travel, leisure activities
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea jumped 6 percent on-year in April on high demand for travel and outdoor programs amid the eased COVID-19 restrictions, data showed Thursday.
The value of online shopping transactions amounted to 17.86 trillion won (US$13.52 billion) in April, compared with 16.84 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The growth came as online sales of travel and transportation spiked 43.3 percent on-year to 1.85 trillion won in April. It was the largest figure for any April ever, the data showed.
Demand for culture and leisure services also advanced 22.7 percent on-year to 202.5 billion won in April.
But demand for food delivery services inched down 1.4 percent to 2.89 trillion won, apparently as more people dined out amid eased concerns over the virus.
In March, the government removed the mask mandate on public transportation around two months after the removal of mask-wearing rules for most indoor spaces in a major step toward the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices increased 4.5 percent on-year to 13.16 trillion won in April, according to the data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season
-
(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency