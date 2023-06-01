The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 01, 2023
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.69 3.69
3-M 3.79 3.81
6-M 3.82 3.84
12-M 3.87 3.88
