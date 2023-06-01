Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late morning trade
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.37 percent lower late Thursday morning, led by tech and auto blue-chip losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.53 points to 2,567.59 at around 11:20 a.m.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics retreated nearly 1 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank more than 2 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.3 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia slipped 1.4 percent.
Battery makers were also in negative terrain, with LG Energy Solution sliding 1.3 percent and Samsung SDI losing about 1 percent.
In contrast, steelmaker POSCO Holdings was up 0.4 percent and its materials-manufacturing affiliate POSCO Future M rose 0.5 percent.
Internet portal provider Naver gained 1.3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,319.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 7.4 won from Wednesday's close.
-
