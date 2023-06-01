S. Korea to sell 6 tln won in Treasury bills in June

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 6 trillion won (US$4.54 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to fund fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.



This file photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on April 26, 2023, shows the entrance of the ministry building in the central city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

