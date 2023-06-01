Yoon expected to name new chief of broadcasting watchdog as early as this week

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to name the new chief of the state Korea Communications Commission (KCC) as early as this week, while also making other personnel nominations in the coming days, officials said Thursday.

Lee Dong-kwan, a special adviser to the president and former senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration, has reportedly been picked to head the broadcasting watchdog.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken May 23, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Lee would replace Han Sang-hyuk, who was dismissed by Yoon earlier this week after prosecutors indicted him on charges of involvement in giving low scores to right-wing cable channel TV Chosun in the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

"The nomination of the new KCC chief will take place as early as this week and no later than next week," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

The announcement will likely coincide with Yoon's appointments of a veterans minister and the head of a new government agency tasked with supporting overseas Koreans.

The veterans ministry will be upgraded from its current sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status next Monday, with current Veterans Minister Park Min-shik already nominated to lead the new ministry.

The overseas Koreans agency will also launch next Monday, with Lee Key-cheol, former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, reportedly tapped as its chief.

Other personnel nominations have been rumored, as Yoon enters his second year in office and several officials appear to be preparing to run in next year's parliamentary elections.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who doubles as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, is widely expected to leave office to run for reelection.

