Gov't, ruling party agree to establish state agency supporting school violence victims

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Thursday to set up a state agency aimed at providing support to victims of school violence in their recovery and treatment.

The agreement was discussed during a policy consultation meeting between the PPP and the education ministry at the National Assembly, in response to the growing demand for specialized support services for students who experience bullying in schools.

"It is crucial for the government to assume significant responsibility, and provide support in treating the trauma experienced by victimized students and enabling their recovery to return to a normal life, to ultimately eradicate school violence," Rep. Lee Tae-kyu, the PPP's executive secretary of the parliamentary education committee, told reporters after the meeting.

Details of the road map will be announced by the education ministry at the end of this month.

The issue of school violence has gained widespread attention following the cancellation of the appointment of the new national investigation chief, Chung Sun-sin, by the presidential office in February, due to revelations of his son's involvement in school bullying. Additionally, the Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory," which portrays brutal school violence, gained significant popularity.



