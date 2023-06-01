S. Korea mulls additional N.K. sanctions following Pyongyang's space launch: official
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering imposing additional sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's botched rocket launch aimed at putting a military spy satellite into space, a senior Seoul official said Thursday.
The North fired a purported "space launch vehicle," carrying its first military reconnaissance satellite southward Wednesday, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal flight," according to South Korea's military.
"We are consulting with relevant nations on imposing additional sanctions," a senior foreign ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
The official said the government has stated that it would make North Korea "face corresponding consequences" through international cooperation based on three-way consultations among South Korea, the United States and Japan.
South Korea has condemned the North's latest move as a violation of a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programs, as the satellite launch shares the same technology used in ballistic missiles.
