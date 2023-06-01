KG Mobility's May sales rise 19 pct on SUV models

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motors, said Thursday its sales rose 19 percent last month from a year earlier on increased sales of its SUV models.

KG Mobility sold 9,830 vehicles in May, up from 8,282 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 13 percent to 4,809 units last month from 4,275 a year ago, while exports were up 26 percent to 5,051 units from 4,007 during the same period, it said.

From January to May, its sales jumped 38 percent to 54,722 autos from 39,610 units during the same period last year.

KG Mobility's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs. It will launch the Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, in the domestic market in the second half.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.

In October, the SUV-focused carmaker graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.



This file photo offered by KG Mobility shows the upgraded Tivoli compact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

