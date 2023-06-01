SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB INSURANCE 75,600 UP 1,600

SLCORP 36,250 UP 200

Yuhan 61,200 UP 1,900

NHIS 9,630 DN 360

SamsungElec 70,900 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 197,500 DN 2,500

AmoreG 29,150 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 361,000 UP 1,000

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

TaihanElecWire 14,190 DN 80

Hanwha 30,250 DN 250

CJ 86,300 DN 2,300

SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,950 UP 1,900

Kogas 26,950 UP 700

LX INT 30,000 DN 200

DB HiTek 60,700 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 32,800 0

SKNetworks 4,760 DN 80

Daesang 18,580 DN 80

Hanchem 230,000 DN 1,500

ZINUS 29,600 DN 600

S-1 53,600 DN 700

Mobis 221,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,000 UP 1,900

DWS 39,950 DN 450

Hanon Systems 9,240 DN 140

SK 168,100 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 17,130 UP 240

DONGSUH 20,000 DN 350

COWAY 47,950 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 UP 300

IBK 10,150 DN 60

Handsome 23,300 UP 200

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp570 00 DN300

Asiana Airlines 12,310 0

ORION Holdings 15,230 0

HITEJINRO 22,500 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,020 UP 10

CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 DN 100

(MORE)