KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 75,600 UP 1,600
SLCORP 36,250 UP 200
Yuhan 61,200 UP 1,900
NHIS 9,630 DN 360
SamsungElec 70,900 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 197,500 DN 2,500
AmoreG 29,150 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 361,000 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
TaihanElecWire 14,190 DN 80
Hanwha 30,250 DN 250
CJ 86,300 DN 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,950 UP 1,900
Kogas 26,950 UP 700
LX INT 30,000 DN 200
DB HiTek 60,700 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 32,800 0
SKNetworks 4,760 DN 80
Daesang 18,580 DN 80
Hanchem 230,000 DN 1,500
ZINUS 29,600 DN 600
S-1 53,600 DN 700
Mobis 221,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,000 UP 1,900
DWS 39,950 DN 450
Hanon Systems 9,240 DN 140
SK 168,100 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 17,130 UP 240
DONGSUH 20,000 DN 350
COWAY 47,950 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 UP 300
IBK 10,150 DN 60
Handsome 23,300 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp570 00 DN300
Asiana Airlines 12,310 0
ORION Holdings 15,230 0
HITEJINRO 22,500 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,020 UP 10
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 DN 100
