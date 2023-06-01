KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 97,600 UP 300
DL 45,950 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 37,850 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,850 DN 50
Youngpoong 530,000 UP 4,000
KIA CORP. 84,200 DN 1,700
SK hynix 110,300 UP 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 63,000 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 148,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 471,500 DN 9,000
HDKSOE 97,000 UP 800
MS IND 21,600 DN 800
Hanssem 45,100 DN 400
F&F 128,000 DN 1,400
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 70
OCI Holdings 86,600 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,600 DN 150
LG Corp. 86,800 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 UP 100
Nongshim 450,000 UP 11,000
POSCO FUTURE M 359,500 UP 9,500
Boryung 9,080 UP 220
Shinsegae 196,100 DN 1,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 DN 900
LOTTE 28,200 0
SGBC 48,350 DN 350
Hyosung 65,300 0
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 15,680 UP 180
Ottogi 443,500 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 36,950 UP 800
HtlShilla 78,400 UP 1,200
GC Corp 128,500 UP 2,600
DongwonInd 45,000 DN 800
KPIC 134,900 DN 900
GS Retail 24,700 DN 150
GS E&C 20,750 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,220 DN 80
SKC 94,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 708,000 DN 10,000
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military