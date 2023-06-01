KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 81,400 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 60 0 UP500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,500 DN 400
S-Oil 72,100 DN 100
HMM 17,550 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 74,300 DN 300
LG Innotek 304,000 DN 3,000
KumhoPetrochem 126,800 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 36,900 DN 100
KEPCO 19,390 UP 310
SamsungSecu 36,250 DN 500
SKTelecom 49,250 DN 450
HyundaiElev 40,300 DN 1,550
KG DONGBU STL 9,190 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 124,800 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,740 UP 35
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,000 UP 1,000
CheilWorldwide 18,220 DN 110
BGF Retail 184,400 DN 6,000
HYBE 277,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 74,100 DN 900
SK ie technology 90,600 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 12,450 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 379,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 441,000 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 584,000 DN 15,000
DL E&C 36,150 DN 150
HANILCMT 12,750 DN 120
SKBS 81,600 DN 1,300
kakaopay 57,500 DN 2,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,840 DN 140
K Car 13,340 UP 180
KakaoBank 26,250 UP 50
SKBP 74,700 UP 1,200
KCC 208,500 0
Doosanfc 30,150 DN 650
Doosan Enerbility 16,200 UP 120
SKSQUARE 45,600 DN 550
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military