KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 67,700 UP 900
Kangwonland 18,120 DN 110
NAVER 204,000 UP 4,500
ShinhanGroup 34,700 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,250 DN 250
Kakao 56,100 DN 100
NCsoft 321,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,700 DN 900
COSMAX 81,100 UP 1,600
KIWOOM 93,500 DN 300
DSME 27,200 DN 1,150
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,500 DN 30
DWEC 4,250 DN 45
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,950 DN 150
SamyangFood 115,700 UP 7,600
CJ CheilJedang 315,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 34,450 UP 450
LG H&H 536,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 687,000 DN 6,000
Daewoong 14,910 UP 250
TaekwangInd 648,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 0
KAL 21,800 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17990 DN60
LOTTE TOUR 11,180 UP 130
SamsungEng 28,250 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,080 DN 160
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 DN 1,700
PanOcean 4,725 UP 15
KT&G 83,000 DN 600
LG Display 15,920 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 50
KT 30,600 DN 950
AMOREPACIFIC 104,900 UP 400
FOOSUNG 13,680 UP 10
SK Innovation 194,100 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 39,550 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 46,800 DN 1,200
Hansae 15,800 DN 110
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
Tottenham star Son Heung-min returns home after up-and-down Premier League season
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military