KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 45,050 UP 100
CSWIND 80,000 UP 1,000
GKL 19,330 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,650 DN 150
HanmiPharm 310,000 UP 17,500
SD Biosensor 17,400 UP 470
Meritz Financial 44,300 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,010 0
emart 83,800 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 UP 750
JB Financial Group 8,470 DN 30
TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 100
PIAM 33,600 UP 300
HANJINKAL 47,950 DN 2,850
CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 UP 100
DoubleUGames 44,150 DN 300
HL MANDO 47,100 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,800 UP 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,160 DN 10
Netmarble 55,300 DN 600
KRAFTON 189,400 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 57,400 UP 300
ORION 124,700 DN 4,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 DN 30
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 200
Celltrion 175,400 UP 4,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,300 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,700 DN 400
KIH 54,800 DN 600
GS 38,200 DN 300
LIG Nex1 78,400 DN 800
Fila Holdings 36,050 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,100 UP 2,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,550 UP 25
(END)
