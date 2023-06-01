Youngone Corp 45,050 UP 100

CSWIND 80,000 UP 1,000

GKL 19,330 DN 200

KOLON IND 42,650 DN 150

HanmiPharm 310,000 UP 17,500

SD Biosensor 17,400 UP 470

Meritz Financial 44,300 DN 650

BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10

DGB Financial Group 7,010 0

emart 83,800 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 50 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 38,350 UP 750

JB Financial Group 8,470 DN 30

TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 100

PIAM 33,600 UP 300

HANJINKAL 47,950 DN 2,850

CHONGKUNDANG 88,200 UP 100

DoubleUGames 44,150 DN 300

HL MANDO 47,100 DN 1,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 54,800 UP 1,300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,160 DN 10

Netmarble 55,300 DN 600

KRAFTON 189,400 UP 300

HD HYUNDAI 57,400 UP 300

ORION 124,700 DN 4,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 50

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 DN 30

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,900 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 200

Celltrion 175,400 UP 4,100

DAEWOONG PHARM 112,300 UP 1,800

HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,700 DN 400

KIH 54,800 DN 600

GS 38,200 DN 300

LIG Nex1 78,400 DN 800

Fila Holdings 36,050 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,100 UP 2,100

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,550 UP 25

