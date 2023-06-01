Renault Korea's May sales jump 76 pct as exports soar

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales jumped 76 percent last month from a year earlier helped by sharply increased exports.

Renault Korea sold 15,154 vehicles in May, up from 8,591 units a year earlier on higher overseas demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 52 percent to 1,778 units from 3,728 during the same period, while exports soared to 13,376 from 4,863, it said.

From January to May, sales fell 10 percent on-year to 57,550 autos from 64,145 units in the same period of last year.



This file photo offered by Renault Korea shows XM3 SUVs lined up for export at the carmaker's sole plant in Busan, 325 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

