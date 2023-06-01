GM Korea's May sales more than double on strong exports

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Thursday its sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier, helped by strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 40,019 vehicles in May, up from 15,700 units a year ago on robust sales of the Bolt electric utility vehicle and the Trax Crossover, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 71 percent on-year to 4,758 units last month from 2,768, while exports nearly tripled to 35,261 from 12,932 over the cited period, it said.

From January to May, its sales surged 71 percent to 164,475 autos from 96,068 units in the same period last year.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.



This undated file photo provided by GM Korea shows the Trax Crossover. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

