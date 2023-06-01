Kia's May sales rise 14 pct on strong SUV demand
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Thursday its sales rose 14 percent last month from a year earlier on increased sales of sport utility vehicle models.
Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 268,593 vehicles in May, up from 234,729 units a year ago, on strong sales of the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 10 percent on-year to 50,275 units last month from 45,577, while overseas sales were up 15 percent to 217,772 from 188,994 during the cited period, it said.
From January to May, sales jumped 12 percent to 1,296,241 autos from 1,160,006 units in the same period of last year.
In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
