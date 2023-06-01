Go to Contents Go to Navigation

First lady delivers donations to people of national merit

All News 16:45 June 01, 2023

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday delivered donations raised from a charity drive to people of national merit, the presidential office said.

The donations of about 1 billion won (US$756,000) were delivered during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Community Chest of Korea (CCK), with Kim saying she will remember the sacrifice and dedication of "heroes in uniform," and warmly look after the families who have been left behind.

She is honorary chair of the CCK. The event was organized to mark the month of appreciation for patriots and veterans.

The donations will be delivered to 341 meritorious people and family members of patriots and veterans, the presidential office said. A dozen representatives of recipients attended Thursday's ceremony.

First lady Kim Keon Hee attends a Children's Day event at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 5, 2023, in this file photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon Hee attends a Children's Day event at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 5, 2023, in this file photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#first lady #national merit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!