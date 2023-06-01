S. Korean Bond Yields on June 1, 2023
All News 16:38 June 01, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.546 3.540 +0.6
2-year TB 3.584 3.573 +1.1
3-year TB 3.478 3.459 +1.9
10-year TB 3.549 3.532 +1.7
2-year MSB 3.560 3.538 +2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.285 4.262 +2.3
91-day CD 3.760 3.760 0.0
(END)
