Dragonfly GF to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, JUNE 1 (Yonhap) -- Dragonfly GF Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won(US$756,658). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.68 million common shares at a price of 595 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

