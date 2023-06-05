Uhm Jung-hwa enjoys second heyday with JTBC series 'Doctor Cha'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Uhm Jung-hwa has been active in both acting and music for over three decades and enjoyed enduring popularity, but has never been this happy with renewed attention to her lead role in JTBC medical series "Doctor Cha."

In the 16-episode series that ended Saturday, Uhm plays Cha Jung-suk, a full-time housewife of 20 years who decides to return to her medical career after a near-death experience.

Cha begins as a first-year resident at the hospital where her husband, Seo In-ho (Kim Byung-Chul), works as the chief surgeon. She later discovers her husband is having an affair with a fellow doctor who also happens to be his first love.

"I didn't expect the drama would be this much fun, but it was really fun," Uhm said during a group media interview Thursday, before the last two episodes were aired.

Actor-singer Uhm Jung-hwa is seen in this photo provided by her agency Saram Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The series, which was streamed on Netflix, was a commercial success at home and abroad. The peak viewership rating of over 18 percent was the fourth-highest for any drama aired on the cable channel. It also entered Netflix's Top 10 list for non-English TV shows in more than a dozen countries.

"Before 'Doctor Cha,' there was no drama that had created this much buzz and was loved by viewers. I have been acting for the last 30 years, but recent responses are new to me," the 53-year-old said.

Since her debut in 1992, Uhm has appeared in several hit films and dramas across diverse genres, including romance, comedy, action and thriller. Her past works include a hit disaster movie "Tidal Wave" (2009), "Dancing Queen" (2012), "Marrying is a Crazy Thing" (2002) and "Okay Madam" (2020).

The promotional poster of JTBC series "Doctor Cha" is seen in this photo provided by the cable channel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Aside from her acting career, Uhm has released several successful albums and singles over the years. Her music often combines elements of pop, dance and electronic genres, and her biggest hits include "Poison," "Invitation" and "D.I.S.C.O."

Although Uhm has lived most of her adult life as a top star, hearing the name of her character on the street, not her real name, was a new experience for her.

"I am 99.9 percent happy these days. As it is hard to have such a moment, I want to cherish this feeling as long as possible," she said.

Uhm said she and Cha share much in common: Both of them are not afraid of new challenges and don't want others to decide what they can or can't do in their 50s.

"I was very satisfied with Cha's choice in the last episode and was inspired by her attitude," she said.

Just like Cha has an awakening moment after lung transplant surgery, Uhm had a life-changing experience after she had thyroid cancer surgery when she was 40. The surgery damaged nerves in her neck and hurt her voice, a key asset for the K-pop diva.

"I had a hard time after the surgery because I couldn't vocalize for several months. So I tried to change my mind so as not to stay in my negative feelings for too long," she said.

Now an established and respected figure in the entertainment industry, Uhm said she doesn't want to be bound by her age and glorious past. She vowed to keep carrying on her passion in acting and music, hinting at a new album possibly later this year or next year.

"I think my career legacy is that I showed that it is possible to do both and be active in the industry at my age," she said.

