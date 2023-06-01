Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka

All News 22:29 June 01, 2023

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo, a member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, will miss the group's upcoming shows in Japan after testing positive for COVID-19, the group's agency announced Thursday.

YG Entertainment said Jisoo was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, two days after showing mild cold symptoms and coming up negative in a self test.

BLANKPINK is scheduled to perform in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday as part of its world tour. The group will forge ahead with the three remaining members: Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

"Jisoo really wanted to perform in the shows to keep her promise with her fans, but ultimately, we decided against it for the health and safety of the artist and everyone else," YG said.

This file photo provided by YG Entertainment on March 22, 2023, shows Jisoo, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

