SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea's Kim Yo-jong decries criticism of satellite launch as 'gangster-like' logic; S. Korea says, 'Don't distort it' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Second stage' of N. Korean rocket lies 75 meters underwater; its retrieval is expected tomorrow (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Why' and 'where' to be included in disaster evacuation text messages (Donga Ilbo)
-- Naver to label those posting malicious comments as trolls (Seoul Shinmun)
-- JCS says N. Korean projectile wreckage is 15 meters long, presumed to be rocket's second stage (Segye Times)
-- No doctor applied even with an offer of an annual salary of 1 billion won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Poor MZ generation says, 'Monthly pay is smaller than parents' pension payments' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sharp rise in search and confiscation of smartphones (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't says it learned in April that 'N. Korea built and then took apart launching facility, suffered confusion' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 9 out of 10 in MZ generation say they 'cannot trust national pension' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Innovation is not guilty': Supreme Court confirms acquittal of Tada (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North promises another launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Military identifies NK rocket fuselage, salvage underway (Korea Herald)
-- NK seeks to portray rocket as science effort by admitting failure (Korea Times)
