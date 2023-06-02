SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea's Kim Yo-jong decries criticism of satellite launch as 'gangster-like' logic; S. Korea says, 'Don't distort it' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Second stage' of N. Korean rocket lies 75 meters underwater; its retrieval is expected tomorrow (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Why' and 'where' to be included in disaster evacuation text messages (Donga Ilbo)

-- Naver to label those posting malicious comments as trolls (Seoul Shinmun)

-- JCS says N. Korean projectile wreckage is 15 meters long, presumed to be rocket's second stage (Segye Times)

-- No doctor applied even with an offer of an annual salary of 1 billion won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Poor MZ generation says, 'Monthly pay is smaller than parents' pension payments' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Sharp rise in search and confiscation of smartphones (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't says it learned in April that 'N. Korea built and then took apart launching facility, suffered confusion' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 9 out of 10 in MZ generation say they 'cannot trust national pension' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Innovation is not guilty': Supreme Court confirms acquittal of Tada (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North promises another launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Military identifies NK rocket fuselage, salvage underway (Korea Herald)

-- NK seeks to portray rocket as science effort by admitting failure (Korea Times)

(END)