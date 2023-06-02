Today in Korean history
June 3
1946 -- Yi Pom-suk, a Korean independence fighter who fought against Japanese colonial troops in China, returns to Korea. Yi was later appointed the country's first prime minister in 1948.
1947 -- A transitional government is established in southern Korea, separate from the communist leadership in northern Korea.
1964 -- More than 10,000 students and citizens take to the streets in Seoul to protest the South Korean government's plan to hold summit talks with Japan. President Park Chung-hee imposed martial law later in the day to quell the protests.
2002 -- North Korea starts to discharge water at Imnam Dam, also referred to as Geumgangsan Dam, in the North's section of the Han River. The discharge raised the water level at South Korea's Peace Dam, 38 kilometers to the south, fivefold.
2011 -- The Cabinet approves a new ratification bill for the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) after fixing translation errors in the Korean text of the deal. The previous bill was submitted to the parliament in October 2008, about a year after the two countries signed the trade agreement.
2015 -- South Korean slugger Lee Seung-yuop hits his 400th career home run, becoming the first Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) player to reach the milestone. The Samsung Lions star hit the historic homer in the bottom of the third inning at Pohang Baseball Stadium in North Gyeongsang Province, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
2020 -- The Oscar-winning "Parasite" scoops up five trophies, including best film, at the Daejong Film Awards, a major South Korean cinema honor.
