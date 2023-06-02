Samsung signals holding Galaxy Unpacked event in S. Korea
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. could hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event on its home turf for the first time, a senior Samsung executive has hinted.
"Seoul is meaningful and important," Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) division, said Thursday when pressed about the venue for the upcoming global event.
It was the strongest implication yet from the tech giant that Seoul is high on the list for the biannual event where Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, unveils latest flagship Galaxy devices.
Usually, Samsung holds its Galaxy Unpacked event in February and August in Europe or the United States.
In February, Samsung held the event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.
This summer, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable phones, a segment that the company wants to make another pillar of its flagship smartphone series. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.
With the launch last month of Google's first foldable smartphone, the strongest rival yet against Samsung's foldables, speculation has it that the South Korean tech giant is likely to advance the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year by a few weeks to consolidate its leading position in the premium market.
Samsung said the date and venue of the event have yet to be determined.
