Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 02, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 27/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/16 Rain 20
Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 0
Jeju 25/20 Rain 10
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 0
Busan 28/20 Rain 0
(END)
