Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 02, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 27/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/16 Rain 20

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 0

Jeju 25/20 Rain 10

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 0

Busan 28/20 Rain 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!