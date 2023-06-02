Seoul shares open higher on tech gains
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, led by big-cap tech shares, as investors welcomed the progress in the United States' debt ceiling deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 18.7 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,587.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as the House of Representatives passed a debt ceiling bill to avoid a federal default.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.28 percent.
In Seoul, large-cap tech stocks led the upturn of the index.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.27 percent, and chip giant SK hynix surged 1.54 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.68 percent, and LG Chem climbed 1.16 percent. Samsung SDI added 0.42 percent.
Carmakers opened higher, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.66 percent and Kia increasing 0.59 percent.
Large-cap bio shares opened mixed. Samsung Biologics inched up 0.25 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,311.5 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 10.1 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military still in operation to retrieve sunken part of N. Korean space rocket