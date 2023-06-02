North Gyeongsang-Gumi region named host for 'defense industry innovation' cluster
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Gyeongsang Province and its city of Gumi in South Korea's southeastern region has been named the host for a "defense industry innovation cluster" aimed at developing defense technologies and reinvigorating the regional economy, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the provincial authorities signed an arrangement on the cluster project, to which they plan to offer 49.9 billion won (US$38 million) from this year through 2027.
The cluster is to specialize in the development of a manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) system, which mixes unmanned and conventional defense assets. Seoul believes it will play a key role in future battle operations.
A team will be installed under the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement to carry out the cluster project. The government and provincial authorities will offer 24.5 billion won and 25.4 billion won, respectively, according to DAPA.
The southeastern province was named to host the cluster as it is home to some 200 small and midsized venture enterprises, as well as a series of universities and research organizations, DAPA said.
The cluster is the third of its kind after the southeastern city of Changwon and the central city of Daejeon, which were given cluster projects in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
-
BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency