Yoon names veterans minister, chief of overseas Koreans agency
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday named the minister of the upgraded veterans ministry and the chief of a new government agency for overseas Koreans, his office said.
Park Min-shik, who currently heads the veterans ministry, will continue to lead the ministry after its upgrade from sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status Monday.
Lee Key-cheol, former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, will head the new agency tasked with supporting overseas Koreans following its launch Monday.
Yoon also named Vice Veterans Minister Yoon Jong-jin as vice minister of the upgraded veterans ministry.
All three will be formally appointed Monday.
