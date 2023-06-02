Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as big-cap tech shares gathered ground amid hopes for the Federal Reserve to pause aggressive monetary tightening in June.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 22.59 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,591.76 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, and rose further on solid buying by foreign investors.
Investors welcomed the progress in the United State's debt ceiling issue, as the House of Representatives passed a debt ceiling bill to avoid a federal default.
Eyes are also on the U.S. monthly jobs data for May to be released Friday (local time), as expectations of a moderate rise in hiring raised hope for the Fed to freeze the interest rates at the next policy meeting set for June 13-14.
In Seoul, large-cap tech shares led the upturn of the index.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.27 percent, while chip giant SK hynix remained unchanged.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.86 percent, and LG Chem spiked 3.78 percent. Samsung SDI added 0.71 percent.
Carmakers traded higher, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.71 percent and Kia also increasing 0.71 percent.
But major shares lost ground. Samsung Biologics inched down 0.13 percent, and Celltrion lost 1.31 percent.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,310.50 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 11.1 won from the previous session's close.
