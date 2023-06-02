Ruling party lawmaker under police probe over alleged illegal political funds

BUSAN, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee of the ruling People Power Party is under police investigation on suspicions of taking illegal political funds ahead of the 2020 parliamentary election and the 2022 regional election, police officials said Friday.

The first-term lawmaker is accused of taking funds from regional politicians ahead of the two elections in return for nominating them for district council and city council seats in her constituency in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said.

She is also accused of taking tens of millions of won, a credit card, designer bags and a free apartment lease in bribes from a real estate developer.

Police launched the investigation upon a complaint filed by a civic group in April last year.

The lawmaker has denied the accusations as "groundless."



People Power Party Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee (Yonhap)

