Approval ratings of Yoon, ruling party inch down slightly: poll
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The approval ratings of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) inched down slightly this week, amid continued opposition attacks on the government's diplomacy with Japan, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance inched down 1 percentage point from the previous week to 35 percent. Yoon's disapproval rating was 57 percent, up 2 percentage points from the previous week.
In the latest poll, 29 percent cited diplomacy as the key factor in their negative assessment of the president, followed by the economy (8 percent) and relations with Japan and its planned release of radioactive water into the sea (8 percent).
The approval rating of the PPP dropped 1 percentage point to 35 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) saw its approval rating inch up by 1 percentage point to 32 percent, Gallup Korea said.
Regarding the outlook for next year's general election results, nearly half of the respondents, 49 percent, predicted that the DP will win a majority in the National Assembly, compared with 37 percent forecasting a majority win by the PPP.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
