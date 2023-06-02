S. Korea wins 5th consecutive term at World Meteorological Organization's executive council
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has been elected to the executive council of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), securing South Korea's fifth consecutive term as a member of the WMO executive body, the weather agency said Friday.
KMA Administrator Yoo Hee-dong was elected for a four-year term as a member of the WMO Executive Council during the 19th World Meteorological Congress held on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, the KMA said.
The WMO's Executive Council oversees and controls the organization's budgets and projects and consists of 37 nations among the 193 WMO member countries.
Yoo's election secured South Korea its fifth consecutive term at the WMO executive body since its first term that started in 2007, the weather agency said.
"Efforts are heating up globally to respond to the climate crisis ... (South Korea) will take the lead in the international cooperation to fight the climate crisis," Yoo said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
-
BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency