S. Korea wins 5th consecutive term at World Meteorological Organization's executive council

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has been elected to the executive council of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), securing South Korea's fifth consecutive term as a member of the WMO executive body, the weather agency said Friday.

KMA Administrator Yoo Hee-dong was elected for a four-year term as a member of the WMO Executive Council during the 19th World Meteorological Congress held on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, the KMA said.

The WMO's Executive Council oversees and controls the organization's budgets and projects and consists of 37 nations among the 193 WMO member countries.

Yoo's election secured South Korea its fifth consecutive term at the WMO executive body since its first term that started in 2007, the weather agency said.

"Efforts are heating up globally to respond to the climate crisis ... (South Korea) will take the lead in the international cooperation to fight the climate crisis," Yoo said.



Korea Meteorological Administrator Yoo Hee-dong attends the 19th World Meteorological Congress in Geneva on June 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the South Korean weather agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)