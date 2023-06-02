S. Korea, U.S. craft 1st cybersecurity guidance
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States signed an arrangement Friday on the creation of their first joint cybersecurity guidance aimed at ensuring smooth combined military operations, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The signing came as they are stepping up security coordination against persistent threats from North Korea that further ratcheted up tensions this week with its failed yet defiant launch of a space rocket.
Brig. Gen. Ryu Seung-ha of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and Col. Erick O. Welcome of the U.S. Forces Korea inked the statement of adherence on the guidance at the JCS headquarters in Seoul.
The guidance is designed to ensure a smooth linkage between the allies' combined command control mechanisms -- South Korea's Allied Korea Joint Command and Control System and the U.S.' Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System-Korea.
Absent such a guidance in the past, the two sides had to write a memorandum of understanding to link the two systems for certain data. The guidance, however, stipulates specific cybersecurity standards and procedures to enable the linkage between the systems in a more secure and stable manner.
The allies viewed the arrangement as a "big step" to cement the foundation for cybersecurity cooperation between the defense authorities of the two countries, according to the ministry.
"We expect this to contribute greatly to expanding the South Korea-U.S. alliance to the cybersecurity domain," it said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
-
BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency