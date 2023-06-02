KCTU officials questioned over illegal street protest
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Police questioned three officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on Friday as part of an investigation into an illegal overnight street rally held in central Seoul last month.
A total of 29 people, including the three summoned, have been booked for violating the assembly and demonstration act during the May 16-17 protest organized by the militant labor umbrella group and its affiliate, the Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU).
An estimated 25,000 union members participated in the rally protesting the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies and condemning its crackdown on labor unions. They marched toward the presidential office late at night and camped overnight on the street.
Police suspect they violated the demonstration guidelines set for the rally's organizers and disregarded police orders to disperse. They also occupied the entire eight-lane road next to the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office, surpassing the permitted four-lane limit, police said.
Lee Tae-eui, a vice chair of the KCTU, appeared before the Seoul Jungbu Police Station at 9:38 a.m., and two other officials were set to attend the inquiry in the afternoon.
Two KCWU officials, including leader Jang Ok-ki, are scheduled to attend questioning on June 12, and three officials from a metal workers' union under the KCTU have also expressed their intent to appear in the near future, police said.
