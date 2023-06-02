Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 29 -- N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
N. Korea to hold plenary meeting of ruling party in early June
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
30 -- N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June
31 -- N. Korea admits failure of spy satellite launch, vows to seek 2nd launch in near future
N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military
June 1 -- Kim's sister says N. Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch
N. Korea adopts law on inspecting goods amid border opening speculation
N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch
2 -- S. Korea slaps sanctions on N.K. hacking group after Pyongyang's space launch
N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch
(END)
