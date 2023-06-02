SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

(LEAD) S. Korea slaps sanctions on N.K. hacking group after Pyongyang's space launch

SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday imposed unilateral sanctions on a North Korean hacking group known as Kimsuky, Seoul's foreign ministry said, in response to Pyongyang's botched rocket launch aimed at putting a military spy satellite into space.

Seoul also issued a joint security advisory with Washington to warn the international community on the illegal activities of the group accused of having engaged in information and technology theft.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korean military still in operation to retrieve sunken part of N. Korean space rocket

SEOUL -- The South Korean military is still in an operation to retrieve a sunken part of a purported North Korean space rocket that appears to be the second stage of the ill-fated vehicle, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made the remarks during a parliamentary session, as the Navy is trying to recover the 15-meter part that currently lies at a depth of 75 meters underwater in the Yellow Sea. The retrieval may take two more days, he said.



------------

S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over N. Korea's election to WHO executive board

SEOUL -- South Korea expressed "deep regrets and concerns" over North Korea's recent election as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s executive board, Seoul's foreign and health ministries said Monday.

The ministries issued a commentary under the names of their spokespersons, raising questions over whether the North, with a record of violating U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, is suited for the WHO post.

(END)