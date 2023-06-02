KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDKSOE 98,800 UP 1,800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,700 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 3,500
Kogas 26,900 DN 50
MS IND 21,950 UP 350
HtlShilla 78,300 DN 100
OCI Holdings 84,100 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 37,000 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 6,180 UP 130
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,250 UP 2,650
LS ELECTRIC 66,100 UP 3,100
SamsungElecMech 149,300 UP 800
KorZinc 483,500 UP 12,000
Hanssem 45,400 UP 300
F&F 132,800 UP 4,800
SamsungSecu 36,600 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 9,120 DN 70
Hanon Systems 9,460 UP 220
SK 169,600 UP 1,500
KEPCO 19,330 DN 60
SAMSUNG SDS 125,500 UP 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 2,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,735 DN 5
SKTelecom 49,050 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 17,220 UP 90
HyundaiElev 40,250 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 11,110 DN 70
SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 UP 700
LG Uplus 11,080 0
PanOcean 4,720 DN 5
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 1,000
DONGSUH 20,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,400 UP 180
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 UP 300
KT 30,600 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18090 UP100
SamsungEng 28,400 UP 150
CJ 87,700 UP 1,400
LX INT 30,650 UP 650
