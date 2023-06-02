KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
DB HiTek 63,300 UP 2,600
LG Corp. 88,400 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 UP 750
Boryung 9,010 DN 70
POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 UP 14,500
Shinsegae 195,700 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,100 UP 1,200
ORION Holdings 15,290 UP 60
KCC 209,000 UP 500
SKBP 75,300 UP 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 37,150 UP 250
SKC 102,600 UP 8,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,430 UP 210
HMM 17,560 UP 10
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 UP 900
HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 2,800
S-Oil 73,100 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 310,500 UP 6,500
KumhoPetrochem 128,000 UP 1,200
DOOSAN 99,300 UP 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 80,900 DN 500
HITEJINRO 22,650 UP 150
Yuhan 61,100 DN 100
SLCORP 36,000 DN 250
Handsome 23,600 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 12,340 UP 30
COWAY 48,050 UP 100
IBK 10,240 UP 90
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp586 00 UP1600
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 DN 200
SK hynix 110,300 0
HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,100 UP 250
Hanwha 30,700 UP 450
Youngpoong 543,000 UP 13,000
AmoreG 29,100 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 199,500 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 DN 20
