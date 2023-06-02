DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

DB HiTek 63,300 UP 2,600

LG Corp. 88,400 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 UP 750

Boryung 9,010 DN 70

POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 UP 14,500

Shinsegae 195,700 DN 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,100 UP 1,200

ORION Holdings 15,290 UP 60

KCC 209,000 UP 500

SKBP 75,300 UP 600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 UP 1,500

IS DONGSEO 37,150 UP 250

SKC 102,600 UP 8,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,430 UP 210

HMM 17,560 UP 10

HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 UP 900

HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 2,800

S-Oil 73,100 UP 1,000

LG Innotek 310,500 UP 6,500

KumhoPetrochem 128,000 UP 1,200

DOOSAN 99,300 UP 1,700

CJ LOGISTICS 80,900 DN 500

HITEJINRO 22,650 UP 150

Yuhan 61,100 DN 100

SLCORP 36,000 DN 250

Handsome 23,600 UP 300

Asiana Airlines 12,340 UP 30

COWAY 48,050 UP 100

IBK 10,240 UP 90

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp586 00 UP1600

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 DN 200

SK hynix 110,300 0

HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,100 UP 250

Hanwha 30,700 UP 450

Youngpoong 543,000 UP 13,000

AmoreG 29,100 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 199,500 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 DN 20

(MORE)