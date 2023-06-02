KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamyangFood 116,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 31,100 UP 1,150
CJ CheilJedang 320,500 UP 5,000
TaekwangInd 650,000 UP 2,000
KAL 21,750 DN 50
Daewoong 15,060 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,170 UP 150
KIA CORP. 85,200 UP 1,000
DL 46,400 UP 450
DB INSURANCE 77,800 UP 2,200
SamsungElec 72,200 UP 1,300
NHIS 9,770 UP 140
DongwonInd 44,250 DN 750
LS 83,100 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES117 40 0 UP800
GC Corp 127,200 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 715,000 UP 7,000
GS E&C 20,850 UP 100
KPIC 135,600 UP 700
LOTTE 28,450 UP 250
GCH Corp 15,680 0
LotteChilsung 142,000 UP 3,500
POSCO Holdings 376,500 UP 15,500
ZINUS 29,450 DN 150
Mobis 223,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,800 UP 2,800
Hanchem 237,500 UP 7,500
S-1 53,600 0
DWS 40,700 UP 750
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,380 UP 330
Netmarble 56,000 UP 700
KRAFTON 189,000 DN 400
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 12,520 UP 70
BGF Retail 184,700 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 387,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 448,000 UP 7,000
HANILCMT 12,890 UP 140
KakaoBank 26,550 UP 300
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency