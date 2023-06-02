KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 30,950 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 16,440 UP 240
ORION 124,600 DN 100
SKCHEM 74,100 0
HYBE 270,000 DN 7,500
SKBS 82,100 UP 500
SK ie technology 97,500 UP 6,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,890 UP 50
GS Retail 24,850 UP 150
Ottogi 452,000 UP 8,500
Hyosung 65,900 UP 600
Nongshim 447,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 48,900 UP 550
LG Energy Solution 588,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 36,750 UP 600
kakaopay 58,000 UP 500
K Car 13,290 DN 50
SKSQUARE 45,250 DN 350
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,800 DN 900
COSMAX 84,400 UP 3,300
KIWOOM 95,400 UP 1,900
DSME 27,300 UP 100
KT&G 83,200 UP 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,980 UP 480
LG Display 15,950 UP 30
DWEC 4,270 UP 20
KEPCO KPS 34,150 DN 300
Kangwonland 18,130 UP 10
NAVER 204,500 UP 500
NCsoft 319,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 57,200 UP 1,100
Daesang 18,700 UP 120
SKNetworks 4,660 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 14,490 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,700 DN 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,585 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 104,500 DN 400
FOOSUNG 13,770 UP 90
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile interception test for 3rd time
-
BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency