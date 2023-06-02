KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 198,000 UP 3,900
POONGSAN 40,300 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 47,450 UP 650
Hansae 15,680 DN 120
Youngone Corp 46,000 UP 950
CSWIND 82,100 UP 2,100
GKL 19,250 DN 80
KOLON IND 44,600 UP 1,950
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 16,700 DN 700
Meritz Financial 46,850 UP 2,550
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 7,060 UP 50
emart 83,600 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 38,900 UP 550
JB Financial Group 8,530 UP 60
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 300
PIAM 33,850 UP 250
HANJINKAL 47,250 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 UP 400
DoubleUGames 44,650 UP 500
HL MANDO 47,750 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 56,200 UP 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,150 DN 10
LG H&H 533,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 721,000 UP 34,000
KEPCO E&C 67,900 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,550 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,900 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 123,100 UP 100
Celltrion 173,500 DN 1,900
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,600 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,800 UP 100
KIH 55,500 UP 700
GS 38,750 UP 550
LIG Nex1 80,200 UP 1,800
Fila Holdings 36,900 UP 850
(END)
