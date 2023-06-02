E-book platform operator Millie to push for IPO again
All News 15:54 June 02, 2023
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Millie, South Korea's leading e-book service platform, will push to go public once again after scrapping its plan last year, according to the country's bourse operator.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Millie applied for a preliminary review for its initial public offering (IPO) on the country's tech-heavy KOSDAQ.
The company picked Mirae Asset Securities Co. as lead manager for its IPO.
Millie initially pushed for an IPO last year but canceled the plan in November due to unfavorable market conditions amid economic uncertainties and rate hikes.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
