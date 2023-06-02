S. Korean Bond Yields on June 2, 2023
All News 16:37 June 02, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.510 3.546 -3.6
2-year TB 3.549 3.584 -3.5
3-year TB 3.436 3.478 -4.2
10-year TB 3.495 3.549 -5.4
2-year MSB 3.522 3.560 -3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.244 4.285 -4.1
91-day CD 3.760 3.760 0.0
(END)
