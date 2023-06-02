The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) Election watchdog refuses state auditor's inspection into nepotism suspicions

SEOUL -- The National Election Commission (NEC) decided Friday to refuse the state auditor's inspection into snowballing nepotism suspicions rocking the commission, saying it is not part of government agencies subject to such an audit.

The commission's board members unanimously made the decision at a meeting presided by Chairperson Rho Tae-ak at the agency's headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, convened to decide its stance on the proposed audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).



Suspect in grisly Busan murder sent to prosecutors for further probe

BUSAN -- A Busan woman who was arrested last week for allegedly killing another woman "out of curiosity about murder" was transferred to the prosecution for further investigation and indictment, police said Friday.

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was apprehended last Saturday on suspicion of killing the victim, known as a freelance tutor, with a weapon at the latter's home in Busan's Geumjeong district the previous day and abandoning her body.



Approval ratings of Yoon, ruling party inch down slightly: poll

SEOUL -- The approval ratings of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) inched down slightly this week, amid continued opposition attacks on the government's diplomacy with Japan, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance inched down 1 percentage point from the previous week to 35 percent. Yoon's disapproval rating was 57 percent, up 2 percentage points from the previous week.



KCTU officials questioned over illegal street protest

SEOUL -- Police questioned three officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on Friday as part of an investigation into an illegal overnight street rally held in central Seoul last month.

A total of 29 people, including the three summoned, have been booked for violating the assembly and demonstration act during the May 16-17 protest organized by the militant labor umbrella group and its affiliate, the Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU).



S. Korea, U.S. craft 1st cybersecurity guidance

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States signed an arrangement Friday on the creation of their first joint cybersecurity guidance aimed at ensuring smooth combined military operations, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The signing came as they are stepping up security coordination against persistent threats from North Korea that further ratcheted up tensions this week with its failed yet defiant launch of a space rocket.



S. Korea wins 5th consecutive term at World Meteorological Organization's executive council

SEOUL -- The chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has been elected to the executive council of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), securing South Korea's fifth consecutive term as a member of the WMO executive body, the weather agency said Friday.

KMA Administrator Yoo Hee-dong was elected for a four-year term as a member of the WMO Executive Council during the 19th World Meteorological Congress held on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, the KMA said.



EXO trio refutes SM's claim over attempts for double contracts

SEOUL -- Three members of K-pop boy band EXO on Friday refuted SM Entertainment's claim that they attempted to sign double contracts with another agency, in the latest tit-for-tat dispute over their contract.

Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin said through their lawyer Thursday they have notified SM of their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency over its "unfairly long-term" contracts and opaque handling of their financial settlement materials.

