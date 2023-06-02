S. Korean nuke envoy urges efforts to cut off illicit funds to N. Korean weapons program

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear negotiator on Friday called for efforts to cut off illicit funds flowing into North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he attended an annual security forum in Singapore, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn stressed the importance of blocking the North's illegal cyber activities and foreign currency earned by North Korean workers during a special session on the nuclear dimensions of regional security at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

He said cryptocurrency worth US$620 million, the largest-ever amount, was stolen by North Korean hackers from a Singapore-based game company last year.

Kim called on the international community to strengthen cooperation against the North's cyber attacks, as the reclusive country targets the Southeast Asian region and the rest of the world.

In Singapore, Kim also met Michaela Browning, vice president for government affairs and public policy for Google Asia Pacific, and discussed ways to boost cooperation to counter Pyongyang's illicit activities.

South Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Gunn (R) speaks during a session of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional security forum, in Singapore on June 2, 2023, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)