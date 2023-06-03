SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'MZ workers' defined by gov't; are we not one of them? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Election watchdog refuses audit, but state audit agency calls for stern response to hiring scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Knock, knock, welfare letter is here'; it saves 1,100 households in crisis (Donga Ilbo)

-- Election watchdog says it cannot undergo audit over hiring scandal (Segye Times)

-- Construction sites enjoy peace with rules and principles (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't, private sector to keep looking for 121,879 lost soldiers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Our neighbors, immigrant workers, have right to be safe and healthy (Hankyoreh)

-- Election watchdog, state audit agency clash over probe into hiring scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 10,000 diligent workers that cook steaks, clean tables, serve coffee (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 3 yrs ago on this day, politics killed innovation (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)