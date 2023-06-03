Saturday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Jun. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.



Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)



Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0



Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0



Suwon 26/16 Sunny 0



Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 0



Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0



Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 0



Gangneung 29/17 Sunny 0



Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 0



Gwangju 27/17 Sunny 0



Jeju 24/17 Sunny 0



Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0



Busan 25/18 Sunny 0



