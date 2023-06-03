Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 03, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/16 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/17 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0
Busan 25/18 Sunny 0
