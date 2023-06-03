Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/16 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0

Busan 25/18 Sunny 0

(END)

