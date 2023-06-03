Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day

All News 14:21 June 03, 2023

(ATTN: ADDS daily figures of deaths, critically ill patients in 5th para)

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 20,000 for the second consecutive day Saturday.

The country reported 18,663 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 31,766,502, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections remained below 20,000 for the six days through Tuesday but rose above 20,000 on Wednesday and Thursday. They then fell back below the mark Friday.

Saturday's tally is higher than the 17,796 cases a week earlier but lower than the 19,724 cases the previous day.

The country reported nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,824. The number of critically ill patients came to 138, down from 155 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Thursday, the country's mask mandate was scaled back, and is now only in effect at hospitals with inpatient rooms and residential-type high-risk facilities.

The mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation from the previous seven-day requirement.

The health agency will also begin releasing COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis next week.

A COVID-19 testing center in Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, is almost empty on June 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

A COVID-19 testing center in Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, is almost empty on June 1, 2023. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus #additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!