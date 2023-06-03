President Yoon expresses condolences over rail disaster in India
All News 20:07 June 03, 2023
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his condolences Saturday over a deadly train accident in India.
"Deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore. On behalf of South Korea, I would like to express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wish for rapid recovery," he wrote on his Twitter.
More than 280 people are believed to have been killed in the deadly train crash in the Indian city of Balasore, about 220 kilometers southwest of Kolkata, on Friday.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
